Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.34. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.96 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.50 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.08.

TSE HDI opened at C$47.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$23.10 and a 12-month high of C$49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

