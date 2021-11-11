Cormark Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$24.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.96.

TPZ opened at C$18.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.71. The company has a current ratio of 32.52, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.42 and a 12-month high of C$19.01.

