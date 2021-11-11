Cormark Comments on Sangoma Technologies Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.
Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$61.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.00 million.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
