Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

