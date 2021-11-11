CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Brandon O’brien Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $189,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CRVL opened at $191.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.22. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $88.39 and a 52 week high of $195.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CorVel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CorVel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

