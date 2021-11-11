Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $575.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $525.00. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COST. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $507.88. 13,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $520.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the third quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,159,894 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $521,198,000 after acquiring an additional 82,101 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,084 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,468,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

