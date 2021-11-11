COTI Tops 1-Day Volume of $152.44 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. COTI has a total market cap of $449.41 million and $152.44 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00073655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00074159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00097239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,688.28 or 0.07239904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,793.90 or 1.00058370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00040891 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

