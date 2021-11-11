Craig Clay Sells 19,073 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.99. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $50.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.