Craig Hallum Boosts The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target to $27.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.07. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,833. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.97 million, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Hackett Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

