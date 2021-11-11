Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Announces Earnings Results

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.32. 43,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRARY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

