Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171,278 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.87) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.