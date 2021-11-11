Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,650 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of CACI International worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CACI International by 1,856.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $284.48 on Thursday. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $215.18 and a 12-month high of $290.70. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.79.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,023,574 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

