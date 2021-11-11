Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.