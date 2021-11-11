Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.
NYSE CS opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
