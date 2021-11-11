Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

NYSE CS opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

