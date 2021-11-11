Credit Suisse Group Raises Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $70.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFGC. UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

PFGC opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,475 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,794 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,684,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

