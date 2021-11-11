Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BAYRY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. AlphaValue cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BAYRY opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.