Credit Suisse Group Trims Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price to $16.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Angi by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

