Credit Suisse Group Trims Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price to $179.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $153.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.66. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after acquiring an additional 424,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

