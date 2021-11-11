Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 152.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of CCAP stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 39,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,073. The company has a market capitalization of $574.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

