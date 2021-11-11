Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading 7.5% Higher

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.59. 22,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 286,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $48,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,364,718 shares of company stock worth $95,033,907 and sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $9,517,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $14,184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

