CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $87.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,443. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $86.66 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.89.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

