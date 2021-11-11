Critical Comparison: Mandiant (MNDT) vs. Its Rivals

Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mandiant to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.60% -2.10% Mandiant Competitors -8.36% -16.06% 0.19%

Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant’s competitors have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mandiant and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Mandiant Competitors 221 1253 2178 65 2.56

Mandiant currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.97%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.20%. Given Mandiant’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mandiant has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mandiant and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million -$207.30 million -17.75 Mandiant Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 38.49

Mandiant’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mandiant competitors beat Mandiant on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

