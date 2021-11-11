Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Sells $1,801,900.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $174.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.98 and a fifty-two week high of $182.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.96. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 117,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

