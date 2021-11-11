Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Issues Earnings Results

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.80. 21,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,517. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

