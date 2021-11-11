Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0632 on Top Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $1,986.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,958.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $675.60 or 0.01040054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.44 or 0.00277772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.62 or 0.00219550 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00028771 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,389,224 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.