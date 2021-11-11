Crust (CRU) Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003568 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.00251417 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008273 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.52 or 0.00681263 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

