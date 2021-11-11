CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Announces Earnings Results

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CS Disco updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE LAW traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $50.25. 26,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $3,421,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $4,363,825.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

