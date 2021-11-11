CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of CTRRF opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

