Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 336.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after buying an additional 343,025 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Repligen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,834 shares of company stock valued at $14,514,252 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $263.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.98. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 125.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

