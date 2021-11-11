Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,349 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Copart by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $158.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

