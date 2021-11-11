Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,096 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,807,000 after buying an additional 63,856 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE:UDR opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. UDR’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.