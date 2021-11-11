Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 106,984 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

RFP opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $849.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RFP. CIBC lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

