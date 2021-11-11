Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 50,019 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $116,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after buying an additional 4,141,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after buying an additional 1,523,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,113,000 after buying an additional 1,462,754 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

CCL stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

