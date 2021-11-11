Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 46,521 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,521 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,870,000 after purchasing an additional 115,487 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,896,000 after purchasing an additional 402,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,574,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

