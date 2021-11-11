Curran Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after acquiring an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after buying an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after buying an additional 128,207 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.11. 750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,545. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $170.40 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

