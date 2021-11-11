Curran Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Curran Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.2% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,048 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,911,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,955,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.30. 22,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,692. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

