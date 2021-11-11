Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,076,000 after purchasing an additional 221,653 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,980,000 after purchasing an additional 373,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.79. 2,187,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.