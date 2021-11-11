Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $619,000 in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.71. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,195. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71.

