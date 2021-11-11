Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 529 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.41. The company had a trading volume of 685,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,389,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.99. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.