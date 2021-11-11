Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Custom Truck One Source updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 guidance to (0.08) EPS.

CTOS stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.20. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.

In other news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

