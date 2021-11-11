Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTKB. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93. Cytek BioSciences has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

