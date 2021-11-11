DA Davidson Comments on Renasant Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Renasant in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.