DA Davidson Lowers Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target to $349.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $395.00 to $349.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED stock opened at $222.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average is $250.48. Medifast has a 1 year low of $165.39 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MED. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Medifast by 1,264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.