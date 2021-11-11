DA Davidson Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $275.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $183.54 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.58. The company has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

