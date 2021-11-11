Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAIUF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Daifuku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Daifuku from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

DAIUF stock opened at $85.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64. Daifuku has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

