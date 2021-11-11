Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 0.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

DHR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $302.43. 41,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,921. The stock has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.76. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,723 shares of company stock worth $214,345,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

