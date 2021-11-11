Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 62.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $302.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,921. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $216.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 692,723 shares of company stock valued at $214,345,054. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

