Daniel P. Emerson Sells 2,200 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TTWO stock opened at $182.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.92.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.18.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
Featured Article: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.