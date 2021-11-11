Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.29% of Daqo New Energy worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The business had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.01.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

