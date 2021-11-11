Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Issues Earnings Results

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,770. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 63,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.